Two wanted in New Iberia slaying

New Iberia Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with last week's slaying on Easy Street.

Police are asking for information on the whereabouts of Ja'Quan Dureil James Johnson, 27, and Jeremy Jermain Jenkins, 42.

Johnson is wanted for First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Jenkins is wanted for Letting a Disorderly Place, Gambling, and Obstruction of Justice.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and police say additional warrants are likely.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Johnson or Jenkins is urged to contact Law Enforcement immediately.

JOHNSON IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS, police say.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application.