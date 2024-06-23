Two Sunday morning shootings under investigation in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 23, 2024. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while another suffered serious injuries.

First Shooting Incident:

According to Opelousas Police, officers were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Riokeem Cheeks was arrested for illegal use of dangerous weapons and instrumentalities. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Joe Anderson, public information officer for the department, said investigators are currently reviewing video surveillance footage and expect to make additional arrests in connection with this incident.

Second Shooting Incident:

The second shooting occurred around 10:40 a.m. near Juanita Street and W. Prudhomme, Anderson reported. The suspect, who has not been identified, was driving the vehicle pictured below.

Opelousas Police Department

The victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in stable condition

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.