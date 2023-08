The Franklin Police Department has arrested a man wanted in reference to a May 3, 2023 shooting at Caffery Park.

Tylan Lightfoot, 19, of Robertson St., Franklin, LA, was arrested on August 13, 2023, at 2:05 PM, on a warrant dated May 24, 2023, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Lightfoot was booked, processed, and held with no bond.