Shooting on West Cherry Street in Opelousas; one injured

OPELOUSAS, La — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on West Cherry Street.

According to Opelousas Police, on Friday, August 9, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Cherry Street for reports of shots fired. About 15 minutes later, police were notified that a man had arrived at Opelousas General Hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery, officials report.

The shooting remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.