Second suspect arrested in April drive-by shooting in Mamou

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 13, 2022
Mamou Police say a second suspect has been arrested in an April drive-by shooting in the 500 block of 3rd Street that led to a pursuit through Evangeline Parish.

ORIGINAL STORY: One arrested, one still at large in Mamou drive-by shooting

Louis Jones, 18 of Eunice, was arrested Monday, September 12, 2022 after being on the run since April.

Arrest reports show Jones was booked on assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer

His bond has been set at $1,050,000.

