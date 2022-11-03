Opelousas man arrested on multiple charges including attempted second degree murder

According to arrest reports, Ricky Dejaylon Washington,19, of Opelousas was arrested.

Washington was previously wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Washington was also booked on armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Arresting agencies were Opelousas Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's.

We reached out to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's for further details on this arrest. We will provide updates as they are made available.

