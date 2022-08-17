St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives.

Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18, is 5' 7" in height and weighs 156 pounds. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Washington has an active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

Tevin Tevonte Jenkins, 29, is 5' 5" in height and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is the 1800 block of Parkview Drive in Opelousas. Jenkins has bench warrant for failure to appear for jury selection and is charged with second-degree murder.

There are multiple ways to leave a tip on the whereabouts of Washington and Jenkins:

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video

Use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS.

Use the P3 app

Call 337-948-8477

