Opelousas man arrested on juvenile sex charges

Opelousas, La- The St. Landry Parish police department arrested an Opelousas man on juvenile sex charges in which a full and complete investigation was done. Sheriff Bobby J Guidroz said that on Sunday July 24, 2022 a mother reported that her child under the age of 16 told her that he was being sexually abused by Emery Savoy Jr., 54, of Opelousas.

The investigation shed light on the sexual abuse that had taken place at Savoy's residence in which the male victim had been touched inappropriately over the years by Savoy dating back to middle school. The victim also reported that he had been raped at a point in time. The abuse reportedly continued until the victim informed his mother. It was also discovered that Savoy had also touched another relative under the age of 7 years old.

Sheriff Guidroz said, “Parents should question and talk to their kids periodically about things such as bullies, inappropriate sexual touching, sending nude photos over social media, and their well-being. No child should ever feel that they are alone. Too many times our kids do not reach out to anyone until it is too late.”

After the investigation was complete, on August 8, 2022 Savoy went to the sheriff's office and was questioned and advised of his rights by detectives in which he denied the sexual abuse allegations. Savoy was arrested on charges of first degree rape, 2 counts of incident behavior with juveniles and 2 counts sexual battery.