NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead

Officers of the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue in reference to an individual being shot Saturday, January 7, 2023, shortly before 8p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance where he was treated for his injuries.

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 app.