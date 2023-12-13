New Iberia man found guilty in 2022 death of child

According to our partners at The Advocate, Christopher Ledet, Jr., was found guilty on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the July 2022 death of Kaceston Freeman, 2, of New Iberia.

Ledet was found guilty in the death of the 22-month-old child of his then-girlfriend, Quintya Freeman.

A medical examiner testified that Kaceston died from blunt force trauma on July 21, 2022, from an assault, after finding injuries including hemorrhaging between the toddler’s brain and skull, brain swelling, retinal hemorrhaging and a healing laceration on the child’s liver.

Ledets sentencing has been set for March 13, 2024 where he faces a mandatory life sentence.