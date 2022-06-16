Watch
New Iberia man arrested on various firearm and drug charges

Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 16, 2022
New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.

New Iberia Police were granted a search warrant by the 16th JDC Judge. During the search officers found approximately 42.3 grams(1.492 ounces) of marijuana in a mason jar along with another small amount of marijuana, three Firearms (Taurus 9mm, Ruger. 357 Magnum Revolver, and Derringer .22 caliber pistol) , along with 1 clonazepam pill and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Bundick was booked into the New Iberia Parish Jail on the following:

  • La R.S. 40:966.B(1)(b) Possession of Marijuana over 28 grams
  • La R.S. 40:1023.c Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • La R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • La R.S. 40:982 Second or Subsequent Offense

