Morgan City man arrested in Friday evening shooting

On Friday January 27, 2023 around 5:40 p.m., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth Street regarding shots being fired in the area, police say.

Officers arrived and obtained a description of the subject who had been involved in the shooting.

Officers located Barry Lee Jones in the area who fit the description of the subject that was given by witnesses, according to police.

Jones was detained pending further investigation. Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division responded.

According to reports, Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation. Jones threatened the victim and pulled out a firearm. The victim attempted to leave the area and as they were doing so, Jones fired multiple shots.

According to authorities, the victim was not struck and there were no injuries or property damage reported. Evidence was uncovered linking Jones to the incident. It was also learned that Jones was a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and now awaits court proceedings.