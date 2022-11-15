Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was previously featured on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's executed the warrant on behalf of Acadia Parish Sheriff's. According to LSPO, Thompson was located and arrested at a home near Grand Avenue in Milton, LA.

Thompson was arrested for the following:

Second degree kidnapping, home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

