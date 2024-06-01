Lafayette Police investigating homicide on West Congress

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting on West Congress Street that left one man dead.

According to Detective Ken Handy, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 12:58 am, Lafayette Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of West Congress Street, in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the male victim was deceased. Det. Handy said a crime scene was established and investigators were called out to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim's identity will be released upon notification of next of kin, officials report.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.