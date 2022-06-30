Lafayette Police in search of catalytic converter theft suspects

Lafayette Police are looking for two suspects they said are responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts in Lafayette.

Police obtained warrants for 27-year-old Jaquell Carter of Lafayette and 27-year-old Tyric Charles of Lafayette.

Carter is wanted on 23 counts of felony that and Charles on 19 counts of felony theft.

The catalytic converter thefts date back to November 12, 2021. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects are urged to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

More arrests are anticipated.