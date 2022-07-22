Lafayette man convicted in 2019 rape of a juvenile

Delands Brown, 30, accused of first-degree rape, intimidation of a witness and attempted intimidation of a witness, has been found guilty.

The jury of 12 deliberated for less than an hour. Officials said DNA evidence played a pivotal role in the case.

“The jury did a great job in this case of listening to the evidence that was introduced, and they were very attentive throughout and followed the judge’s instructions very well. This was a total team effort in the DA’s office- Lance Beal was very effective with his witnesses and we have to give great respect to the young victim, who bravely came to court and impressed the jury with her courage and her testimony. From law enforcement putting together a great case to the Crime Lab experts and our DA’s office staff - everyone did their job very well in this case, and I could not be more pleased with the result,” prosecutor Roya Boustany said.

Browns was accused of raping a child younger than 13 years of age in December 2019, and then of intimidating a witness and attempting to intimidate another,in May 2020.

Brown has been in jail since May of 2020.

