Jeff Davis Police arrested a Jennings man following a Wednesday night traffic stop.

Police stopped 35-year-old Stace Adam Deleon as he was driving his motorcycle near Martin Roy and LA 102. Police said Deleon was under suspension and did not have insurance.

During further investigation officers revealed Deleon was in possession of drug paraphernalia, a stolen license plate, and in possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Deleon was arrested and booked into the parish jail.