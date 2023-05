The Franklin Police Department is in search of a man in reference to a shooting that took place May 3, 2023 at Caffery Park.

Police said Tylan Lightfoot is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lightfoot to contact them at 337-828-1716.