Eunice Police arrest 2 men for burglarizing school, several businesses

EUNICE, La. — Two men responsible for burglarizing several businesses and a school property in the City of Eunice, as well as in St Landry and Acadia Parishes, have been arrested by the Eunice Police Department.

The burglaries resulted in thousands of dollars of equipment and tools stolen from the businesses, according to Eunice Police.

Jeremy Guidroz, 40, and Ronald Schoolcraft, 58, both of Eunice, were both booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and face multiple counts of Burglary. They also face charges in Acadia Parish.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef said that after the arrests, officers with the Eunice Police Department and Deputies with the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a large amount of stolen property. The stolen property was being stored at a Eunice residence.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by Eunice Police, Criminal Investigations Division, and uniformed patrol officers. Chief LeBouef would like to commend his officers for their work, which lead to the solving of these cases, as well as the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the investigation and in the recovery of the stolen property.