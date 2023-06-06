Charges upgraded after victim of Morgan City shooting died

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the victim of a Morgan City shooting dies.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Grizzaffi Street regarding a report of a shooting. The shooting took place the morning of May 10, 2023, at approximately 07:30 a.m.,

Officers arrived and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Jordan Pool, 23 years of age, was transported to an out-of-area medical facility for treatment where he was listed in critical condition.

According to reports, Cortez Francois was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting. After the shooting occurred; Francois allegedly fled the area on foot.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department and Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office searched the area in an attempt to locate Francois.

While searching the area, a deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office located Francois behind a set of storage sheds in the area of East Blvd. Francois was taken into custody and identified as the sole suspect in the investigation.

While searching the area, officers found what was believed to be the gun used in the shooting. The firearm was found to be stolen.

Reports indicate that Francois and the victim were in a vehicle together when the victim was shot.

Evidence was uncovered that while fleeing the area, Francois hid the gun that was used in the crime.

Warrants for the arrest of Francois' for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm, were issued. Francois was booked into the Morgan City Jail on May 10, 2023.

On June 01, 2023, Poole succumbed to his injuries related to the investigation. The investigation continued when a warrant for second-degree murder was obtained for Francois' arrest.

On June 06, 2023, Francois was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Jail and booked on the updated charge. Francois was transported back to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where he now awaits court proceedings.