Broussard Police investigating homicide; one arrested

BROUSSARD, La. — The Broussard Police Department is investigating a homicide on Longleaf Drive after a woman was shot and killed Sunday.

On April 14, 2024, at about 2:40 pm, officers from the Broussard Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Longleaf Drive for a report of a shooting.

According to Broussard Police, officers learned that a female victim had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as 39-year-old April Rollins.

The suspect, identified as Ronnie Simon, 44, surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Simon was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second degree murder, officials report.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.