Breaux Bridge man arrested on weapon and narcotics charges

On August 10, 2022 Narcotics Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office conducted surveillance for suspicious activity complaints at a local business.

Detectives made contact with Jaylin Brown, 25, of Breaux Bridge who was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro on the basis of probable cause.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Glock 9mm handgun, $392.00 U.S. paper currency, and approximately 3 pounds of High Grade Marijuana. The approximate street value of the suspected Marijuana is valued at $27,180.00.

Brown has a prior criminal history and is facing 3 charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Bond for Brown is set at $20,000. On behalf of Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz this is Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. All persons are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.