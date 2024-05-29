Arrest made in New Iberia convenience store shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting at a New Iberia convenience store that left two people injured.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 5:30 pm, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a convenience store located at the corner of Center Street and East Saint Peter Street. Officers found two male victims in the parking lot of the store. Both victims were taken via ambulance to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

According to New Iberia Police, after interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, detectives were able to identify a vehicle belonging to a suspect. On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, detectives located the vehicle and contacted the occupants. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that one of the occupants had been driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Sean Joseph Smothers, Jr., 27, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charge of Principal to Attempted First Degree Murder.

At least one other person is involved in the incident, officials report. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify this individual.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it to authorities. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app.