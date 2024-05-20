Two wounded in New Iberia shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting, New Iberia Police say.

Police were called to the intersection of Center and St. Peter streets around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the convenience store there they found two people wounded.

Those victims were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition, police say.

Investigators are working on the case, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous and you could receive a reward for sharing information.

