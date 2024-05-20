Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Two wounded in New Iberia shooting

New Iberia Police
KATC photo
New Iberia Police
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 11:24:41-04

Two people were critically wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting, New Iberia Police say.

Police were called to the intersection of Center and St. Peter streets around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the convenience store there they found two people wounded.

Those victims were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition, police say.

Investigators are working on the case, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous and you could receive a reward for sharing information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.