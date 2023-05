Officers with the Broussard Police Department have arrested a man for attempted murder.

Kenry Green 44-years-old was taken into custody Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The shooting took place on May 14, 2023 in the 200 block of Alley 2.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they continue to recover.

Police said Green was charged with attempted second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.