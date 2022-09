Electrical crews are working to make necessary repairs to poles that were damaged by weather last night in St. Martinville.

Officials said power will be shut off at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the Ledoux area which includes Railroad, Knight, St Ann, Governor Mouton Streets to make necessary repairs.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 4-5 hours and Mayor Willis has arranged for neighboring electrical crew to assist to ensure power is restored as soon as possible.