Crawfish season heats up in Lafayette on Good Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The smell of steaming crawfish filled the air on Good Friday, a clear sign that crawfish season is in full swing across Acadiana.

At the Crawfish Pot, the rush was on.

Owner John Cullen said the holiday consistently brings one of the busiest days of the year, as customers line up for a seasonal tradition.

“It’s just a very consistent, busy day for us, year in and year out,” Cullen said. “It’s good for the whole industry. We’re able to move a lot of volume. It’s definitely an adrenaline rush whenever we’re super busy, but we’re just excited to see customers and keep me and my employees busy.”

The day began with 62 bags of crawfish. By noon, that number had dropped to 32, as orders quickly piled up.

Among the crowd was Kristen Brooks and her family, making the Crawfish Pot their first stop ahead of Easter celebrations.

“It’s very convenient,” Brooks said. “It’s a whole lot quicker than doing it at home, and it’s absolutely amazing. I love it.”

For Brooks, what keeps her coming back is simple.

“The seasoning,” she said. “Honestly, it’s really hard to find really good crawfish spots around here, and once I found this one, it was a wrap. This is my go-to place.”

Inside the kitchen, each batch is prepared with a blend of minced garlic and spices, giving every crawfish a bold, signature flavor.

“We put a lot of detail into every order,” Cullen said. “We’re not just dropping sacks left and right. Every order gets that extra attention.”

For Cullen and his team, the recipe for success goes beyond the boil — it’s about quality, service and community.

“We’re grateful to Lafayette, grateful to be here,” he said. “We just need more people to come try us out. I think they’ll be surprised.”

As Good Friday crowds continue to roll in, one thing is clear: for many in Lafayette, crawfish season isn’t just a meal it’s a tradition.

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