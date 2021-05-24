Watch
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 West open on Basin Bridge

DOTD
Congestion caused by crash on Basin Bridge - May 24, 2021
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:58:27-04

All lanes of I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge have reopened following a crash Monday morning.

The crash, which occurred at Mile Marker 122, blocked the left lane of travel.

That lane is now open.

Congestion has reached beyond LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). For traffic updates visit the LaDOTD website.

