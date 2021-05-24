UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 West open on Basin Bridge

All lanes of I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge have reopened following a crash Monday morning.

The crash, which occurred at Mile Marker 122, blocked the left lane of travel.

That lane is now open.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 122 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge). Congestion has passed LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) May 24, 2021

Congestion has reached beyond LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). For traffic updates visit the LaDOTD website.

