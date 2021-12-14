CPSO deputy fired after arrest on battery, child endangerment charges

A Calcasieu Parish deputy has been terminated after she was arrested on battery and child endangerment charges.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says that on Tuesday, December 14 around 11:30 a.m. the Lake Charles Police Department arrested CPSO Deputy Brittney Williams for aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment.

CPSO reports that Williams worked in Investigations and had been with the department for about 14 years before being terminated.

The Lake Charles Police Department is the investigating agency.

Details on the incident leading up to her arrest were not provided.

