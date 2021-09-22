Zoomers highjack PSC meeting sharing screens of pornography

A meeting to discuss the loss of electricity and phone service after Hurricane Ida was interrupted today by people who took over the shared screen Zoom feature and showed pornography.

Our media partners at The Advocate report that graphic scenes of people having sex interrupted the Wednesday morning meeting.

The five-elected PSC members were set to talk about electricity and phone service during Hurricane Ida – a controversial issue that has led to lawsuits, threats and anger directed at the commissioners themselves as well as the utility companies they regulate, like Entergy Louisiana, the Advocate reports.

The Zoom meeting had to adjourn about 15 minutes while staffers addressed unknown meeting participants who overtook the shared screen function to run porn videos as commissioners tried to speak, the newspaper reports.

To read the Advocate's full article with all the details, click here.

