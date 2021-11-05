Zachary High student stabbed Thursday following football game on campus

A student at Zachary High School was stabbed Thursday night after a football game on campus.

According to WBRZ, Zachary Police said Friday morning that the stabbing happened November 4 outside of the school's basketball gym.

The incident, police said, allegedly stemmed from a fight between two students.

One student sustained several stab wounds during the incident. A second student was arrested for the attack.

The injured student is reported to be in serious condition.

Read more from WBRZ.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel