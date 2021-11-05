Watch
Zachary High student stabbed Thursday following football game on campus

Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 05, 2021
A student at Zachary High School was stabbed Thursday night after a football game on campus.

According to WBRZ, Zachary Police said Friday morning that the stabbing happened November 4 outside of the school's basketball gym.

The incident, police said, allegedly stemmed from a fight between two students.

One student sustained several stab wounds during the incident. A second student was arrested for the attack.

The injured student is reported to be in serious condition.

