Year or more before Dean nursing home license appeals tried

Lawyers for Louisiana and the man whose seven nursing homes were evacuated to a warehouse say it will be at least a year before they're ready for trial on an appeal of the nursing homes' license revocations.

A Louisiana Department of Health attorney told a state administrative law judge on Wednesday that he expects it will take 12 to 18 months to get all the sworn pretrial statements he will need.

Owner Bob Dean Jr.'s attorney, John McLindon, told the judge that a year seems reasonable. Days after Hurricane Ida state inspectors said the warehouse was filthy and unsafe.

The department moved patients across the state.

The department revoked the nursing home licenses six days later.

