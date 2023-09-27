Work requirements changing for SNAP benefits

Starting October 1, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will implement federal work requirements and time limits for certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in some parishes.

In Louisiana, 33 parishes have been granted a federal waiver from the time limit rule.

In June, the federal government passed a law making changes to SNAP for recipients classified by law as "Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents."

Starting October 1, people ages 18 to 52 in that category will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period - unless they meet the federal work requirement or receive an exemption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service oversees this rule, known as the "SNAP Time Limit."

The new federal law also created new exemptions from the work requirement for individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans, and young adults aged 18 to 24 who were in foster care on their eighteenth birthday. The age-limit will increase again on October 1, 2024, when folks up to age 54 will be subject to work requirements and the time limit.

To meet these new work requirements, people who are considered an able-bodied adult without a dependent who receives SNAP benefits recipients must:



Work in a job (for pay or as a volunteer) for at least 80 hours per month;

Participate in a SNAP Employment and Training program for at least 80 hours per month (More information available here; or

Work and/or participate in any combination of the above for a total of at least 80 hours per month.

If a person classified as able-bodied without dependents fails to meet the ABAWD work requirement, or is not exempt, they will lose their benefits after three months.

Louisiana’s request was granted, and 33 Louisiana parishes got a waiver from the time-limit rule due to high unemployment rates or insufficient number of jobs for their population. A waiver does not waive general SNAP work requirements, only the SNAP time limit and work requirements. General SNAP work requirements involve registering for work, accepting a suitable job offer, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your work hours below 30 per week without a valid reason. Residents in the following 33 parishes will remain exempt from able-bodied adults without dependent requirements:

Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Madison, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, West Carroll and Winn.

Without the waiver, about 5.33% of Louisiana’s 862,264 SNAP recipients would be affected by the federal rule change, totaling approximately 45,989 individuals. With the waiver, DCFS estimates that approximately 2.69% of Louisiana's 862,264 SNAP recipients will be affected by the federal rule change, totaling around 23,230 individuals.

To find more information on SNAP E&T, individuals can visit DCFS’s newly launched SET for Success website, which provides comprehensive resources related to employment and training programs, including information on SNAP E&T, a provider map, brochures, and more. Visit dcfs.la/snapet [dcfs.louisiana.gov] and dcfs.la/set [dcfs.louisiana.gov] for tools and guidance to meet work requirements and attain financial stability.

“Developing the untapped talent of the individuals we serve is a major priority of our department’s growing SET for Success workforce development initiative,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks. “We’re working with community and technical colleges, community-based organizations and professional development providers [dcfs.louisiana.gov] to offer no-cost SNAP E&T programs throughout Louisiana. It’s exciting to see so many people embracing these opportunities.”

Recipients may be exempt from the new work requirement and time limit for receiving benefits if their circumstances meet any of the following criteria:



They are physically or mentally unable to be employed;

They are pregnant;

They are caring for dependents;

They are veterans;

They are individuals experiencing homelessness;

They are individuals aged 24 and younger who were in foster care on their 18th birthday;

They are working at least 30 hours a week. Earning $217.50 or more per week;

They are receiving unemployment benefits, or have applied for unemployment benefits;

They are going to school, college, or a training program at least half-time;

They meet the work rules for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or

They are participating in a drug or alcohol addiction treatment program

SNAP recipients who meet the able-bodied adult without dependents description and believe they qualify for an exemption must contact DCFS by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578) to verify and document their exemption.

Notices were sent out statewide to all certified SNAP households with an ABAWD on September 9, 2023.

For a sample official notice, frequently asked questions and other information about the ABAWD rule change and SNAP eligibility, please click here.