Wondering about the amendments? The PAR guide is out!

The May election is coming up, and there are several proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution for voters to decide.

To see the registration deadlines and other items on the ballot, click here. That story also has early voting dates, candidates and the full text of all amendments and propositions on the ballot for the election.

The Public Affairs Research Council has now released their analysis guide to the proposed amendments. The PAR guide has for decades provided voters with a nonpartisan, unbiased and clear language analysis of proposed amendments.

To see their full detailed guide, scroll down.

Here's the one-pager:

Here's the full guide: