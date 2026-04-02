Registration deadlines for May election looms

The deadline to register if you want to vote in the May election is April 15 if you plan to register in person or via mail; you have until April 25 to register online.

Here are the critical dates for this election:

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is April 15.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 25.

Early voting is May 2-9 (excluding Sunday, May 3) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 12 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is May 15 by :30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

If you're already registered to vote you should check your registration because recent laws passed by the legislature have led to the purging of many registered voters from the rolls. To check, go to geauxvote.org. You also can check your ballot there.

Here's what's on the ballot for Acadiana's parishes. To check your ballot based on your address, click here.

All voters statewide will decide some proposed amendments to the state constitution. Next week, we'll have the PAR guide with plain-language explanations of what the Amendments would accomplish, but for now here are the texts of those proposed amendments:

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 223 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article X, Section 2(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to state civil service; to authorize additional positions in the unclassified state civil service by law; to prohibit the removal of such positions except by law; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

“Do you support an amendment to allow the legislature to remove or add officers, positions, and employees to the unclassified state civil service?” (Amends Article X, Section 2(B))

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Act 218 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VIII, Section 13(D)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to certain effects and purposes for the proposed St. George community school system in East Baton Rouge Parish which shall be regarded and treated as a parish and shall have the authority granted parishes with respect to operating a school system, including the purposes of certain funding and the raising of certain local revenues for the support of elementary and secondary schools; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; to specify an election date for submission of the proposition to electors and to provide for a ballot proposition.

"Do you support an amendment to grant the St. George community school system in East Baton Rouge Parish the same authority granted parishes for purposes of Article VIII, Section 13 of the Constitution of Louisiana, including purposes related to the minimum foundation program, funding for certain school books and instructional materials, and the raising of certain local revenues for the support of elementary and secondary schools?" (Amends Article VIII, Section 13(D)(1))

Proposed Amendment No. 3

Act 222 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10.8(A)(1), (2), and (4), (B), and (C)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to enact Article VII, Section 10.17, and to repeal Article VII, Sections 10(F)(4)(d), 10.1, 10.8(A)(3) and (C)(3), and 10.16(A)(9), relative to monies in the state treasury; to repeal the Education Excellence Fund within the Millennium Trust, the Louisiana Education Quality Trust Fund, and the Louisiana Quality Education Support Fund; to apply monies held in those funds to liabilities of the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana and to require local public school systems to pay a teacher pay raise with savings realized from payment of those retirement system liabilities; to require additional state general fund expenditures for the Minimum Foundation Program relative to such pay raises; to direct the state treasurer to take certain actions with respect to monies in repealed funds; to provide for calculation and transfer of such monies to the Overcollections Fund for use by specified entities pursuant to outlined restrictions; to execute technical changes; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

"Do you support an amendment to fund a $2,250 teacher pay raise and $1,125 support staff pay raise by utilizing the remaining savings from paying down the debt of the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana with monies from certain constitutional funds?" (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 10.8(A)(1), (2), and (4), (B), and (C)(1); Adds Article VII, Section 10.17; Repeals Article VII, Sections 10(F)(4)(d), 10.1, 10.8(A)(3) and (C)(3), and 10.16(A)(9))

Proposed Amendment No. 4

Act 221 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.15(F)(1) and 18(A) and (B) and to add Article VII, Sections 20.1, 20.2, and 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxes; to authorize certain payments to certain parishes; to provide for the classification of certain property; to authorize the exemption of certain property under certain circumstances; to provide for effectiveness; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

"Do you support an amendment to allow a parish to reduce or exempt property tax on property held as business inventory and to provide for the classification of Public Service Property? (Amends Article VII, Sections 10.15(F)(1) and 18(A) and (B); Adds Article VII, Sections 20.1, 20.2, and 21(P))

Proposed Amendment No. 5

Act 219 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article V, Section 23(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the mandatory retirement of judges; to provide that a judge shall not remain in office beyond his seventy-fifth birthday; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

"Do you support an amendment to change the mandatory retirement age for judges from seventy to seventy-five, provided that a judge may continue to serve to complete a term of office?" (Amends Article V, Section 23(B))

All voters in Louisiana also will decide which candidate will be on the Democrat ticket for U.S. Senator, and who will be on the Republican ticket for U.S. Senator. For this race, and for Congressional races and state-wide races, the race you can cast a ballot in depends on your registration; to read about that click here.

Here are the candidates for each ticket:

U. S. Senator Democratic Party

Nicholas "Nick" Albares

Gary Crockett

"Jamie" Davis

U. S. Senator Republican Party

"Bill" Cassidy

John Fleming

Julia Letlow

Mark Spencer

Here are the parish ballots:

ACADIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

Police Juror District 1

Tyler Borill

Zuri Poullard

Kimberly "Kim" Stringfellow

Town of Basile Proposition

Shall the Chief of Police of the Town of Basile be appointed by the Mayor, with the approval of a majority of the members of the Board of Aldermen, rather than elected by the qualified voters of the Town?

EVANGELINE PARISH

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Democratic Party

Conrad Cable

"Matt" Gromlich

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Republican Party

"Mike" Johnson

Joshua Morott

"Mike" Nichols

Parishwide Proposition

(Library Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a special tax of five and twenty-one hundredths (5.21) mills on all property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $1,773,281 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2028 and ending with the year 2042, for the purpose of providing funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation, construction, improvement, renovation, and support of the Evangeline Parish Library and its branches?

Road and Drainage Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall Road and Drainage Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a two percent (2%) sales and use tax (the "Tax") within the District (an estimated $4,592,116 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning October 1, 2028, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the distribution and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the District, all as defined in R.S. 47:301 through 47:317, for the purposes of acquiring equipment, constructing, improving, maintaining and resurfacing public roads and bridges in the District, including incidental drainage and improving, maintaining and operating drainage facilities; and shall the District be further authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds to be issued in series from time to time for such capital purposes, to the extent and in the manner permitted by the laws of Louisiana, including Sub-Part F, Part III, Chapter 4, Title 39 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?

Town of Basile Proposition

Shall the Chief of Police of the Town of Basile be appointed by the Mayor, with the approval of a majority of the members of the Board of Aldermen, rather than elected by the qualified voters of the Town?

IBERIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

City of Jennings Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the City of Jennings, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.01 mills on all property subject to taxation within the City (an estimated $295,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of support, maintenance and upkeep of the Carnegie Public Library within the City?

City of Jennings Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the City of Jennings, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy a special tax of 8.96 mills on all property subject to taxation within the City (an estimated $659,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of improving and maintaining public streets, parks and bridges within the City?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Republican Party

Monique Appeaning

Larry Davis

Christian "Chris" Johnson

Peter Williams

Parishwide Proposition

(Library Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.12 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $8,894,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of the maintenance and support of the public library of Lafayette Parish and its branches, said millage to represent a 0.21 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 2.91 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on November 8, 2016?

ST. LANDRY PARISH

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Republican Party

Monique Appeaning

Larry Davis

Christian "Chris" Johnson

Peter Williams

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 Proposition No. 1 of 2

Only if Proposition No. 2 is approved by the electorate, shall parish-wide Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a seven and seven tenths (7.7) mills tax on all the property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $6,400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), beginning in the year 2026, for a period of ten (10) years, to supplement other revenues to fund (i) salaries for school safety and security personnel including School Resource Officers, and counseling and nursing services, and (ii) salary increases of not less than $2,500 for all employees of the St. Landry Parish School System?

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 Proposition No. 2 of 2

Only if Proposition No. 1 is approved by the electorate, shall parish-wide Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a two and two tenths (2.2) mills tax on all the property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $1,800,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), beginning in the year 2026, for a period of twenty (20) years, to supplement other revenues to fund the acquisition, construction, improvement, maintenance, equipping and furnishing (i) school safety and security facilities and (ii) turf football and soccer fields, tracks and other sports and performing arts facilities within and for the District and titled to the St. Landry Parish School Board, and to pledge such funds to the payment of bonds issued for such purposes?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

Mayor City of St. Martinville

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat

Lisa Nelson, Democrat

Mark Pratt, No Party

Jason Willis, Democrat

Councilman District 1, City of St. Martinville

Brad Horton, Republican

Marty Theriot, Republican

Councilman District 3, City of St. Martinville

Jonas A. Fontenette, Democrat

Patrick Wiltz, Democrat

Councilman District 4, City of St. Martinville

Janise Anthony, Democrat

Monica Charles, Democrat

Harold "Cat" Pickney, Democrat

ST. MARY PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

Council Member District C, City of Franklin

Ella P. Hamilton, Democrat

Pearl Barnes Rack, Democrat

VERMILION PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day

Tia LeBrun

Caleb "With A C" Walker

Mayor City of Abbeville

Anita R. Levy, Democrat

Roslyn R. White, No Party

Chief of Police City of Abbeville

Mike Hardy, Republican

William "Bill" Spearman, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Kaplan

Keith M. Greene Sr., Republican

Joshua Hardy, Republican

Councilman at Large City of Abbeville

Bang Bui, No Party

Carlton Campbell, Democrat

Ravin St. Julien, Democrat

Councilman District A, City of Abbeville

Jesrial Jevon Davis, Democrat

Neal A. Richard, Republican

Councilman District B, City of Abbeville

Todd Chauvin, No Party

Rachel Touchet Mouton, Republican

Francis Plaisance, Republican

Councilman District D, City of Abbeville

Terry Broussard, Democrat

Malcolm Jones, No Party