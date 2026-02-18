Woman convicted in 2023 wildfire

A Rapides Parish woman has been found guilty in connection with the 2023 wildfire that burned 27 acres of trees near Glenmora.

During a bench trial judge found Carrie Wilis guilty of fire raising, and sentenced her to two years of probation and ordered her to pay $872.28 in fire suppression costs. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $8,999.72 in restitution to Roy O. Martin for damages to the pine plantation.

A release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says crews responded to a wildfire in March 2023, and determined that it started with someone burning household trash and limbs without established fire lines or proper supervision. The fire subsequently escaped containment and spread into a nearby pine plantation, resulting in significant timber damage.

“LDAF reminds residents that outdoor burning must be conducted responsibly and in accordance with state regulations,” remarked LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Failure to take proper precautions can result in criminal charges, financial liability, and significant damage to Louisiana’s valuable agricultural and forestry resources.”

For more information about safe burning practices, contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry or visit www.ldaf.state.la.us.

