What is Verge Internet? New Orleans City Council to eye firm as 'smart city' probe proceeds

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday opened a formal investigation into the City Hall employees involved in the controversial "smart city" technology contract, as one city IT staffer defended ties he had with a winning bidder through an outside company he cofounded.

Council members voted unanimously to begin the probe, which under the City Charter will let them issue subpoenas and take testimony under oath.

The investigation will focus on the bidding process for a pending contract with a private consortium, known as Smart+Connected NOLA, that includes San Diego telecom giant Qualcomm and a firm cofounded by Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

