Website offers information, assistance on evictions

If you're worried about being evicted, there is help available.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have partnered on a housing assistance website [go.usa.gov]to help homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is to make sure homeowners and renters are aware of the many resources available to prevent displacement through eviction.

The information is broken down for homeowners, renters and landlords.

The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness has developed a Step-by-Step Guide for renters that are at risk of eviction. You can find the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) guide at the following link: Step-by-Step Guide for People at Risk of Eviction [usich.gov]

