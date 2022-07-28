Watch Now
WATCH: Congressman Clay Higgins gets into heated gun control debate at committee hearing

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:58:24-04

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins spoke on gun control Wednesday saying lawmakers in support of stricter gun laws would be setting the stage for violence against federal agents and "law-abiding Americans".

The statement led to a heated debate between Higgins and democratic representative Gerald Connolly who yelled, “We will not be threatened with violence and bloodshed because we want reasonable gun control!”

Outside of the hearing, Higgins was confronted by a Highland Park survivor following the comments he made during the committee hearing.

“Have you ever run from a mass shooter because you were being shot at?” the survivor asked.

The two got into a brief debate surrounding the congressman's experience with gun violence.

Wednesday's hearing highlighted assault-style weapons.

