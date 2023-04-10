Want to follow session? There's an app for that!

The Louisiana Legislature's website is full of details and archived information; but if you'd like an easier, faster way to keep up with the sessions, there's now an app for it.

The smartphone app was released today, the first day of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session.

"When downloaded onto a cell phone or tablet, the La Lege app helps users navigate the Louisiana State Capitol, learn about members of the Legislature and watch committee meetings and floor debates as lawmakers craft new laws," a release from the legislature states.

The La Lege app, combines information from House and Senate websites into an easy to use format users can access from anywhere. Identical information remains available on the legislative website, www.legis.la.gov.

“The legislative process is important, but not everyone can come be a part of it in-person,” said Speaker Clay Schexnayder. “This app is so easy to use and it gives users instant access to the work we’re doing for our constituents. It’s a great way to tap into the Legislature and follow bills of interest.”

“Giving the public a front row seat during the Legislative Session from anywhere in the state is grass roots engagement at its best,” said President Page Cortez. “To see lawmakers in action, and hear debates when they’re happening is an experience that can be accessible to anyone, anytime. This is a great example of legislators embracing technology to improve communication with their districts.”

The La Lege app is available to download free of charge from the Apple App or Google Play stores and does not collect any personal information from users, the release states.

Key features include:

· Legislator Profiles and Committee Assignments

· Senate and House Committee/Floor Schedules

· Live Video Feeds from Committee Rooms and Chambers

· Visitors Guide to the Capitol

