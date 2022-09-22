Watch Now
Waitlist established for child care assistance program

Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 22, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Education established a waitlist for the Child Care Assistance Program begins October 1.

LDOE said eligible families can apply before the waitlist begins.

The current program serves approximately 24,500 children in Louisiana under the age of 13.

CCAP provides financial support and allows parents or guardians to pay for high-quality child care services.

Applicants that apply before October 1 who are determined eligible, will receive funding immediately. Eligible applicants that apply on or after October 1 will be placed on the waitlist.

Families who wish to apply can click here. For answers to frequently asked questions click here or reach out to LDOE at ldeccap@la.gov or 1-877-453-2721.

