VPSO: Stop stealing octane buttons

Someone is stealing octane buttons off Vernon Parish gas pumps, the sheriff says.

"The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports from local business owners regarding the theft of fuel grade indicator buttons from gas pumps. The theft of these buttons prevents merchants from being able to sale fuel to customers. These acts of theft and vandalism are very costly for local businesses," a social media post from the Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff says investigators think it is kids who are doing this, and has a warning for them:

"Anyone found to be in possession of such buttons, or committing these acts, will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law regardless of their age. Any person arrested and charged with these thefts will be financially liable for the repair of the vandalized fuel pumps," the post states. "It is believed that minors are committing these crimes as a result of a social media challenge. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We ask that all parents / guardians caution their children against participating in such behavior. This type of behavior will have a direct impact on anyone attempting to purchase fuel at location gas stations and convenience stores."

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of any of the stolen property they should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Here's the post: