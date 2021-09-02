Volunteer Louisiana requesting help for Ida recovery

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, who leads Volunteer Louisiana, is asking people to donate and/or volunteer in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

"The people of Louisiana are strong and resilient, but they are also suffering. Volunteers and donations will be critical to the response and recovery efforts in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida," said Nungesser. "This is a long-term recovery effort and we will work hard to assist everyone we can," he added.

"Volunteers will be needed for an extensive period of time. Volunteer Louisiana asks that volunteers do not self-deploy, but wait until they are contacted from someone in our office," said Judd Jeansonne, Volunteer Louisiana executive director.

Find donation opportunities on the Volunteer Louisiana website: https://volunteerlouisiana.gov/donate

People can find volunteer opportunities across the state by visiting: www.volunteerlouisiana.gov/disaster-services

For assistance with debris removal, tarps, and other storm related cleaning, contact Crisis Cleanup at 844-965-1386

Volunteer Louisiana also works with other non-profit agencies to help in recovery efforts. These include:

Statewide

https://www.volunteerlafoundation.org/donate

Feed Louisiana

Greater New Orleans

Greater New Orleans Foundation

New Orleans Habitat for Humanity

United Way Southeast Louisiana

Greater Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Area Foundation

North Louisiana

United Way Northeast Louisiana

Acadiana

Catholic Charities Acadiana

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)

Many national volunteer organizations will help with disaster response and recovery efforts in Louisiana in the days, weeks, and months to come. To learn more about NVOAD member agencies and to provide financial support to a NVOAD, visit: https://www.nvoad.org/current-members/

Mercy Chefs providing hot meals to survivors in the New Orleans region for the next several days for morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available. Register here: https://mercychefs.volunteerhub.com

Baton Rouge Food Bank needs volunteers to help with mobile distribution, sorting and packing. There are multiple shifts and times available. Register here: https://volunteer.brfoodbank.org/calendar

City of Baton Rouge needs volunteers to help at a two recharging/cooling stations today from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. serving in four hour shifts through Sept. 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To sign-up, please visit:

MLK Center:

9/1/2021: https://givepul.se/qg8wu6

9/2-5/2021: https://givepul.se/y6qey0

Leo S. Butler Community Center:

9/1/2021: https://givepul.se/57enqz

9/2-5/2021: https://givepul.se/zrrl7m

