Virtual job fair for tech companies set for this month

A two-day virtual event for job seekers in tech fields is set for later this month.

It will be hosted by LED FastStart®, and will start with a virtual tech panel on Tuesday, September 21, followed by a virtual job fair on Wednesday, September 22.

The panel will feature leaders from tech companies with operations in Louisiana, who will discuss the tech landscape in the state. On Wednesday, job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with prospective digital, software development, and information technology employers.

The tech companies that are confirmed to be participating in the virtual job fair are:

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), based in Bossier City;

Netchex and Globalstar, based in Covington;

CGI and LHC Group, based in Lafayette;

General Informatics and Emergent Method, based in Baton Rouge;

IBM, based in Baton Rouge and Monroe;

DXC Technology, located in New Orleans.

The job fair is open to job seekers both within and outside of Louisiana. Those interested in participating can register here.

After registering, participants will be able to explore virtual booths by the employers and learn more about the company. They can also engage with company representatives through one-on-one text-based chats.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel