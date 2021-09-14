Watch
Virtual job fair for tech companies set for this month

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:17:15-04

A two-day virtual event for job seekers in tech fields is set for later this month.

It will be hosted by LED FastStart®, and will start with a virtual tech panel on Tuesday, September 21, followed by a virtual job fair on Wednesday, September 22.

The panel will feature leaders from tech companies with operations in Louisiana, who will discuss the tech landscape in the state. On Wednesday, job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with prospective digital, software development, and information technology employers.

The tech companies that are confirmed to be participating in the virtual job fair are:
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), based in Bossier City;
Netchex and Globalstar, based in Covington;
CGI and LHC Group, based in Lafayette;
General Informatics and Emergent Method, based in Baton Rouge;
IBM, based in Baton Rouge and Monroe;
DXC Technology, located in New Orleans.

The job fair is open to job seekers both within and outside of Louisiana. Those interested in participating can register here.

After registering, participants will be able to explore virtual booths by the employers and learn more about the company. They can also engage with company representatives through one-on-one text-based chats.

