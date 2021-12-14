Virtual career fair set for tech job seekers on Wednesday

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect job seekers with opportunities in Louisiana’s growing digital sector on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fourteen companies from across the state have committed to participate in the career fair:

General Informatics in Baton Rouge

Premier Health in Baton Rouge

Rural Staffing in Baton Rouge

Sparkhound in Baton Rouge

GDIT in Bossier City

Globalstar in Covington

CGI in Lafayette

L3 Harris in Lafayette

LHC Group in Lafayette

Perficient in Lafayette

IBM in Monroe

DXC Technology in New Orleans

Excella in New Orleans

Praeses LLC in Shreveport

Registered job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

“Louisiana’s tech sector is the fastest growing industry in our state, and employers are eager to connect the best talent with the right roles,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “At LED FastStart, we pride ourselves on partnering with companies and connecting Louisiana’s workforce with great opportunities. We’re excited to once again host a virtual career fair, this time with fourteen great Louisiana tech companies.”

Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana and out of state who are interested in careers in the digital media industry. To register, visit the BrazenConnect.com registration page.

