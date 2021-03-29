Video shows theft of FedEx semi truck and trailer in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH — The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of a FedEx semi truck and trailer.

Video of the incident was shared by the Sheriff's Office in hopes the public may be able to identify those involved.

Deputies say the theft happened on March 19, 2021 at around 3:59 p.m. while the truck was parked in the roadway on Highway 1146.

Officials say the Fedex driver was unloading items and was down a driveway to make the delivery when a red pickup pulled to a stop in front of the semi and a man exited the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck entered into the semi and drove it away from the scene, according to deputies.

A second man drove the red pickup away from the scene. The semi truck was later located in the area of Simmons Road.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the persons involved in this theft should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

