VIDEO: Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis was stopped for a traffic violation on June 28, 2022 according to reports.

Head of LSP Public Affairs, Nick Manale said Col. Davis was traveling west on Interstate 10 in the Troop A area at the time of the violation.

Manale said, the trooper who conducted the stop utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation.

KATC reached out to the Louisiana State Police to obtain body cam and dash-cam footage of the stop.

Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop- dash-cam

The dash-cam footage shows the trooper conducting a traffic stop in which Col. Davis was pulled over.

The body cam video then shows the trooper exiting his unit in which time he said, "Well I'll be" before the footage abruptly ends.

Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop-body-cam

The remainder of the dash-cam footage catches a brief discussion between the two troopers, they shake hands and part ways.

This incident comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation to target speeding on the Basin Bridge. The law takes effect August 1, but no timeline for installation of the basin cameras has been given.

KATC reached out to the Governor's Press Office for a statement on the traffic violation by Col. Davis who was not cited and we were told questions should be referred to Louisiana State Police.