Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

VIDEO: Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop

lsp_AP.jpeg
AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte
FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, speaks about the agency's release of video involving the death of Ronald Greene, at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Greene was jolted with stun guns, put in a chokehold and beaten by troopers, and his death is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.
lsp_AP.jpeg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 15:12:26-04

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis was stopped for a traffic violation on June 28, 2022 according to reports.

Head of LSP Public Affairs, Nick Manale said Col. Davis was traveling west on Interstate 10 in the Troop A area at the time of the violation.

Manale said, the trooper who conducted the stop utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation.

KATC reached out to the Louisiana State Police to obtain body cam and dash-cam footage of the stop.

Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop- dash-cam

The dash-cam footage shows the trooper conducting a traffic stop in which Col. Davis was pulled over.

The body cam video then shows the trooper exiting his unit in which time he said, "Well I'll be" before the footage abruptly ends.

Head of Louisiana State Police not cited following traffic stop-body-cam

The remainder of the dash-cam footage catches a brief discussion between the two troopers, they shake hands and part ways.

This incident comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation to target speeding on the Basin Bridge. The law takes effect August 1, but no timeline for installation of the basin cameras has been given.

KATC reached out to the Governor's Press Office for a statement on the traffic violation by Col. Davis who was not cited and we were told questions should be referred to Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.