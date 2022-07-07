Law takes effect August 1, but no timeline for installation of basin cameras

A new law takes effect on August 1 that orders state transportation officials to have speed cameras installed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge - but that doesn't mean anyone will be getting tickets that day.

The plan is to have cameras that time a vehicle's passage on the bridge. It's 18 miles long, and since the speed limit is 60 miles an hour, if a vehicle manages to cross the bridge in fewer than 18 minutes a notice will be issued on the first offense, a warning on the second, and a ticket on the third.

However, even though the law takes effect on August 1, the cameras won't be up.

We reached out to DOTD to ask for a timeline on the installation of the cameras.

"At the moment we do not have a time for installation of the cameras," said Deidra Druilhet, Public Information Officer for the Department of Transportation and Development.

There's work to be done before the cameras are put up, she said.

"Many procedures must be followed, such as design, placement identification, and notification system development, before we can install the cameras," Druilhet explained.

To read law for yourself, click here.

