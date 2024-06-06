Vessel damages Port Allen Lock; forces bridge closure

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — The drawbridge along LA 77 between Grosse Tete and Plaquemine is closed to traffic until further notice due to damage caused by a vessel on the Port Allen Lock.

According to GOHSEP, Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident. No injuries have been reported.

Regional representatives from GOHSEP are working with local officials to address any potential resources needed for this event.

Motorists should use an alternate route to bypass the closure.

