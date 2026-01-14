Verizon issues statements about outages

Verizon has issued a couple of statements this afternoon about outages.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," a 12:30 p.m. tweet from the company states. "Our engineers are engaged and working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

Around 1:15 p.m., the company tweeted:

"Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible."

Various websites that track user-reported outages show outages in several major cities in the country.